Checkout.com gets USD 1 bln in Series D funding

Some of the most important investors include Tiger Global, Qatar Investment Authority, and the Oxford Endowment Fund, among several other existing investors.

The API-based platform is designed to simplify payments processes for large global enterprise merchants to enable businesses and their communities to continue improving in an evolving digital economy.

The recently received funds will be used to boost the company’s growth on the US market and continue developing its proprietary technology platform and the solutions. Checkout.com’s main goal remains the focus on Web3.

In 2021, Checkout has opened new offices in six countries and four continents, catering to serving merchant demands, while it continued its heavy investment in the US’ domestic technology infrastructure.