Checkout.com expands to Israel and launches a development hub

The company continues its international growth, leveraging Israel’s highly skilled and technical talent pools, as the country has one of the highest number of engineers, PhDs, and scientists per capita. With almost 100 tech unicorns founded by Israelis, Checkout.com’s new development hub in Tel Aviv aims to tap into the tech expertise as the premise for scaling its business and developing new products.





Commitment for innovation

The move will see Checkout.com hire dozens of experts across its product and engineering functions, part of its investment in the high-performance culture, hoping to attract and retain talents that can scale the company’s expansion goals.

Part of the company’s commitment to the region saw the appointment of specialists in key-roles who will work closely together to fulfil its mission – enabling businesses and their communities to thrive in a digital economy. Moreover, the new office in Israel will dub as a hub for the development of several product lines, including a new fraud prevention solution, Fraud Detection Pro.





Ecommerce spikes, fraud spikes

Global ecommerce spending is projected to reach USD 5.5 trillion by the end of 2022, which will also boost fraud attempts, as fraudsters become more tech-savvy and come up with new ways to steal funds. Checkout.com’s latest expansion in Israel will create the necessary means to continue its research and development in the field with the help of local fraud experts, to design and implement modern anti-fraud solutions.

Its new applications of technology will serve online merchants and their ecommerce platforms with a robust toolkit to efficiently fight online fraud. Already, the Checkout.com platform offers a versatile solution, tailored for global merchants to handle complex operations. Some of the most popular brands who have already chosen Checkout.com’s solutions to power their global payments include Pizza Hut, Siemens, Sony, and BNPL giant Klarna. And, by expanding to Israel, the payments service provider aims to replicate its success and serve local companies who want to conduct cross-border operations and support global expansion.





About Checkout.com

UK-based global payments solution provider Checkout.com helps thousands of businesses and their communities to explore the perks of a seamless digital economy. Its integrated solutions and modular payments platform helps merchants integrate better payment solutions and leverage a sustainable growth.