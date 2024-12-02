Checkout.com collaborates with Alipay

New and existing Checkout.com merchants around the world will now be able to sell to hundreds of millions of additional customers in China. With 300 million active users, Alipay reaches almost half of the lucrative and fast growing Chinese ecommerce market. In 2014, there was a 150% increase year over year in cross-border online spending and Alipay estimates that the Chinese ecommerce market could be worth US USD 650 billion by 2020.

In addition to providing international credit and debit card processing through its direct acquiring relationship with Visa Europe, MasterCard International, Union Pay International, American Express, Diners Club International and the Discover Network, Checkout.com is building partnerships with alternative payment methods around the globe in order to power the cross-border payment solution for the internet.

Checkout.com’s focus on alternative payments has led to the creation of a unique solution that allows merchants to connect all the payments they need to their website via one single integration, regardless of the solution type (for example, eWallets, mobile payments, online banking or prepaid cards). This unified and continuously expanding solution typically targets merchants processing with credit cards only who want to expand their reach around the globe by offering local payment options to ensure they never miss a sale.