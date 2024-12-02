Checkout.com chosen as Sainsbury's payments partner

Checkout.com’s appointment comes as Sainsbury’s is looking to evolve its strategy related to omnichannel payments and marks the launch of the retailer’s in-app payment options to SmartShop, done through the Checkout.com integration.





Details on the partnership

A till-free technology, the solution marks the first stage in a long-term innovation partnership, aimed at enabling Sainsbury’s creation of increased digital payment solutions and improved customer offering. The Checkout.com-enabled SmartShop functionality will give customers the option of paying for their shopping without there being a need to visit a till, as they will be able to pay on-the-go via the Sainsbury’s SmartShop app directly on their smartphones, thus helping them save time and creating a shopping experience that offers increased flexibility.

The functionality will be underpinned by Checkout.com’s payments platform, which will enable transactions through digital wallets of the likes of Apple Pay and Google Pay; as of now, this is live across Sainsbury’s ‘scan-and-go’ SmartShop stores and is set to be rolled out to Argos and Habitat stores in the months to come.

Speaking on the announcement, Sainsbury’s officials have stated that their priority is that of providing customers a ‘smooth and frictionless shopping experience’. The implementation of the SmartShop capability marks the company’s mission in redefining the omnichannel checkout experience for their customers.











Furthermore, a Checkout.com product, ProcessOut, will act as the retailer’s payment orchestration platform and direct all processing across the business. Following its full implementation, Sainsbury’s will be enabled to streamline its legacy systems, meaning that it will have the option of seeing online orders in real-time, which will in turn permit better data-driven decisions and insights, alongside offers and experiences tailored to the need of its customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Checkout.com representatives have stated in their press release that this marks their goal in enabling businesses to thrive within the digital economy, their technology being aimed at helping merchants innovate and deliver improved checkout experiences for their consumers, alongside developing within omnichannel.





Sainsbury’s, Checkout.com company information

Sainsbury’s is a UK-based retailer providing in-store and online shopping experiences supported by their brands: Argos, Tu Clothing, Habitat, Sainsbury’s Bank and Nectar, having almost 600 supermarkets and more than 800 convenience stores.

Checkout.com is a payments solution provider looking to help businesses and their communities grow within the digital economy. Its modular payments platform is built with performance, scalability and speed in mind and is targeting businesses looking to integrate payment solutions.





