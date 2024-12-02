Slope’s payment platform offers two key payment solutions for B2B customers: ‘Pay Later’ (net terms or instalments) and ‘Pay Now’ (ACH and credit card acceptance). By equipping B2B businesses with the option to accept payment via terms, Slope is preserving their customers’ working capital while allowing those businesses to continue best serving their end customers.











Addressing B2B cash flow challenges

Born out of a need to solve the cash flow problem many businesses experienced during COVID-19, Slope provides short-term financing and simple payment options for the B2B sector. Recognising the need for robust, reliable payment infrastructure, Slope selected Checkout.com as its strategic partner.

Checkout.com ’s comprehensive global acquiring and processing capabilities, alongside their commitment to cost optimisation, and enhancing payment performance, uniquely positions the business to address these challenges effectively. The partnership is driven by a shared mission of empowering merchants with superior payment solutions that streamline operations and improve cash flow management.

Checkout.com’s team is happy about partnering with Slope to empower merchants with advanced, customisable payment solutions. This collaboration enhances Checkout.com's scalable payment processing capabilities, helping businesses optimise cash flow and drive growth. Both companies share a vision of supporting enterprise businesses with tailored, high-performance payment solutions for the digital economy.





Already an effective collaboration

The partnership has already proved successful. Areas of cooperation include optimising interchange costs through data field enhancements, evaluating payment data to improve performance, and improving reconciliation and cash management with Slope’s warehouse lending facilities. Checkout.com 's service model sets it apart by providing a dedicated team that ensures strategic support, with the right expertise and resources to drive long-term success for the merchants they serve.

In a comment, officials from Slope said Checkout.com stood out because they put in the effort to build a long-term relationship and foundation to grow with them. They appreciate their investment in the payments innovation community and are excited to serve large enterprises together. There’s a human element to their support in a highly technical space.