Checkout.com acquires payment processing startup ProcessOut

ProcessOut works with a number of known businesses, including Glovo, Dashlane, Rakuten and Veepee to optimize their international payment processing. ProcessOut’s technology provides a dashboard for businesses to monitor and benchmark payment processing capabilities. Meanwhile, a smart router optimizes payment processing in real time.

ProcessOut will join the broader Checkout.com business to expand its service offering for enterprise merchants processing payments globally. Together, this will offer global merchants better performance and more options to manage their ever-evolving payments needs, whilst retaining the convenience of a single integration and unified reporting.