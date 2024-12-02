



Through this strategic improvement, Checkbook now enables customers to leverage Visa Direct to deposit funds to bank accounts linked to approximately four billion debit cards in real-time. Initially, Checkbook and Visa partnered back in February 2024, when the two companies aimed to work on expediting disbursements to businesses, institutions, and individuals. As part of their multi-year collaboration, Checkbook implemented Visa Direct, with the move further supporting their relationship and scaling the solutions the company offered to businesses needing to disburse fast and simplified payments to individuals and other enterprises.











Optimised capabilities for customers

When it comes to businesses, having access to funds more efficiently is set to enable them to benefit from augmented cash flow management and operational optimisation. As of the announcement, companies can make immediate payments to their global freelancers and gig workers upon job completion, in turn improving worker satisfaction and loyalty. At the same time, businesses that require quick settlement of transactions, such as insurance or consumer refunds, are set to be able to meet customer expectations for efficient service.

Furthermore, Checkbook’s Global Push-to-Card solution is currently available in several countries, with the company intending to further advance its reach in 2025. The move focuses on supporting Checkbook’s international footprint, aligning with its commitment to deliver simplified, real-time payment solutions for businesses globally. Additionally, the expanded tool leverages Visa Direct’s network, which provides access to four billion eligible cards.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Checkbook underlined that the collaboration with Visa Direct allowed their company to equip customers with access to secure and efficient international payments. Also, so far, the company has seen successful results with clients, in turn highlighting the scaling demand for optimised cross-border payment solutions. Checkbook plans to continue advancing its capabilities in this space, while serving the needs, demands, and preferences of its customers.