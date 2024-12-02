Chat app Kik rolls out Crypto-Economy based on Kin tokens

Kik announced that a limited number of users will be able to earn Kin tokens in the Kin Marketplace Beta by taking quizzes, working on tutorials and answering polls, according to a press release. These tokens can, in turn, be used to purchase premium themes for the Kik app. In addition, Kik is also rolling out free customization tools, including themes, for the app in response to user feedback, the company announced.

The marketplace will feature the first transaction run on Kins blockchain and users included in the test can access the marketplace through the app. Kin notably operates on its own blockchain, which it forked off the stellar main net earlier in 2018. The Kin Foundation announced it would be able to offer zero-fee transactions by using its own unique network, the company told CoinDesk.