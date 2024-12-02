Chase to launch the My Chase Plan buy-now-pay-later feature

My Chase Plan offers customers the option to pay off a purchase over a period of time. Cardholders will have the ability to choose an eligible, recent purchase and choose a repayment timeframe and a monthly payment amount.

Customers will be able to use the new payment option for purchases of USD 100 and over. In addition, upon starting a plan, customers are presented with the monthly payment amount, plan fee, and payment duration options, which range from 3 to 18 months. My Chase Plan also offers a calculator that will approximate the cost of a plan before the purchase is made.