Chase teams up with 18 technology partners to help merchants accept Chase Pay

The following companies are: 3Delta Systems, AJB Software, Aria Systems, Auric Systems, Authorize.Net, BridgePay, Bytemark, CardinalCommerce, FIS ClearCommerce, CyberSource, iBiz Software, LevelUp, Miva, P97, Recurly, USAePay, Vindicia and Xpress Bill Pay.

Chase Pay is a payment experience that enables merchants to accept consumer payments in-store, online and in app. “These industry leaders will help merchants integrate Chase Pay into their overall payment acceptance strategy,” said Michael K. Passilla, CEO of Commerce Solutions, the global payment processor and merchant acquirer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Chase Pay solves a number of pain points for consumers and merchants to improve the customer experience and drive down the cost of payments.”

Chase Pay uses QR Codes, a technology that merchants already use to scan gift cards. Chase Pay also helps improve online and in app payments so consumers who enroll can checkout with just one click. Chase can work directly with merchants to drive down the cost of accepting payments through:

