Chase streamlines checkout with contactless Visa credit cards

Later in 2018, Chase customers will receive new contactless Visa cards on an ongoing basis as their cards are up for renewal, or when they open a new account. Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Slate customers will be amongst the first to receive their new cards.

With the contactless checkout process, a customer taps their card on the reader at places that feature the contactless symbol, and the reader confirms payment, often with no signature required. Moreover, Chase contactless Visa cards include EMV Chip technology. Each contactless transaction produces a one-time code that securely protects payment information.

All Chase Visa credit cards, including all co-brand cards, will have the tap to pay functionality by the first half of 2019. Chase debit cards will offer the tap to pay feature in the second half of 2019.