Chase Pay to be accepted in Meijer stores

The mobile payments solution will allow Chase card customers to check out with their mobile phone when visiting the local store.

Meijer customers will be able to choose to pay with a Chase Visa credit card and earn and use Chase Ultimate Rewards on eligible cards while still using their mPerks to save more on Meijer’s everyday low prices.

Earlier in December 2017, Kroger, another US retailer, announced the introduction of Chase Pay mobile wallet in certain markets beginning with 2018.