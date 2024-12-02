Chase Pay partners Shell to assist payments in stations across the US

Shell is also a member of retailer-led US consortium MCX, an initial Chase Pay partner. MCX announced at the beginning of June 2016 that it plans to discontinue the pilot of its own CurrentC mobile wallet service by the end of June 16th.

Shell serves 20 million customers a day. The majority of the customers are tied to Chase, as the bank is one of the largest credit and debit card issuers in the US. The wallet will be integrated with Shell’s existing rewards program.