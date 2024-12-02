Chase Pay, P97 Networks to offer mobile payments at the gas stations

The partnership with P97 will allow Chase Pay to integrate with retail site systems through P97’s PetroZone mobile commerce platform including mobile payment capacities, digital marketing, loyalty programs and customer reward systems.



Chase Pay aims to address some of merchants’ biggest challenges – cost of payment, merchant fraud liability and speed of checkout by using a technology that many merchants already have – the same technology used to scan gift cards. Furthermore, Chase Pay has the possibility to integrate a merchant’s loyalty program directly into the payment experience.

In certain locations, like restaurants, consumers can use their smartphone to take a picture of a receipt and pay with Chase Pay.