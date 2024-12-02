Chase Pay officially goes live

In terms of store and location compatibility, the announcement does confirm that Chase Pay can now be used in the US at more than 7.500 Starbucks locations and close to 1.400 Best Buy stores. It also confirms that in due time, the app will become compatible with Phillips 66, Conoco, 76, Walmart, ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer, as well as some Shell stations.

Customers can download the app from the App Store and Google Play and use their Chase.com login information to access the app. Their Chase Visa credit, debit, and liquid cards are already loaded in the app once the user logs into it. In the future, customers can use Touch ID for checkout.

As of now, Chase Pay lets customers use their smartphones to pay at participating Starbucks and Best Buy locations by scanning a QR code. Through Chase Pay, iPhone users can reload their Starbucks Card within the Starbucks mobile app or on at Starbucks.com.

In addition, customers can check their Chase account balance and available credit, and also view transactions from the last 90 days.