Chase Pay joins forces with Samsung Pay

Customers will be able to use Samsung Pay’s Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology, along with NFC, to pay with the Chase Pay app at millions of merchants in the US by simply tapping the payment terminal.

Due to this partnership, Chase cardholders will have more ways to pay with their mobile phones and at more places. Samsung Pay is accepted at nearly all payment terminals in the US.

In addition, consumers that link Chase Pay to Samsung Pay will be able to earn both Samsung Rewards points and for eligible Chase cards, Chase Ultimate Rewards points, for the purchases they make. Also, both consumers and businesses will benefit from the Chase Pay app’s pay with points feature, which allows customers to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points at checkout for a statement credit.