Chase Pay goes to Starbucks mobile app

The companies have previously partnered on a cobranded Visa credit card called Duetto, which launched in 2003 and shut down in 2010. More recently, Starbucks chose Chase as its processor for non-mobile payments after the coffee chains relationship with Square began to phase out.

Consumers can use Chase Pay on Starbucks.com as well as within the mobile app to reload a Starbucks Card. The Starbucks app also supports Apple Pay as a funding method, despite Apples wallet being a potential competitor to Starbucks own mobile payment system.

Chase has revealed in October 2015 that it entered a deal with the Merchant Customer Exchange to offer Chase Pay within its developing CurrentC mobile wallet, which is still in a testing phase.