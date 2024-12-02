Chase Pay boosts acceptance by adding two new partners

HMSHost is a food and beverage provider for travel venues; Parkmobile enables users to pay for parking in cities around the country through a mobile app.

HMSHost will accept Chase Pay at all US locations; implementation in the majority of these will be completed in 2017. The company operates nearly 2,000 restaurant locations in more than 80 North American airports and 99 motorway service centers, and partners with more than 300 traveler-preferred brands such as California Pizza Kitchen, Lorena Garcia Tapas y Cocina, and Starbucks.

Parkmobile customers will soon be able to use Chase Pay for on-demand and prepaid parking on the street, at garages, airports and events across the United States. The company did not provide a time frame for implementation.