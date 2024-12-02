Chase Pay available at Phillips 66 fuel stations

Via this partnership, Phillips 66 joins a range of merchants in signing up to accept Chase Pay, providing Chase customers another way to pay for purchases. The fuel retailer is also a key member of the Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX), a strategic Chase Pay relationship.

To enable Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 branded sites to accept Chase Pay at their pumps and in their c-stores, Phillips 66 has also worked with Houston-based mobile commerce provider P97 Networks and will leverage P97’s cloud-based mobile payment infrastructure.

Moreover, Chase Pay will integrate Phillip 66’s loyalty offers and rewards with payments thus, enable customers to enjoy a seamless experience without having to swipe loyalty cards or use coupons at pumps and registers.

Chase is the US consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase, a global financial services firm with assets of USD 2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase customers have more than 90 million consumer credit and debit card accounts, and nearly 24 million actively use the Chase mobile banking app.

Currently, Chase Pay is only live with select online merchants however, it will be available starting later this year for Chase customers to use at participating merchants’ registers and in apps.

In recent news, JPMorgan Chase has also teamed up with Shell to enable its customers pay via Chase Pay at US Shell gas stations.