Chase may support Microsoft Wallet in 2017

According to PhoneArena in March 2015, Chase withdrew its app from the Windows Phone Store. The bank said that it wanted to devote its time to platforms that its customers use. The company said that it had signed up very few users for the app. Chase did suggest that Windows Phone users employ their mobile browser and go to Chase.com instead.

The NFC mobile payment service was launched in June 2016 and initially had support from nine other US banks and financial institutions. PNC Bank added its backing in August 2016. “Readers should note, however, that Microsoft Wallet only works on some of the newest Lumia devices, including the Lumia 650, 950 and 950 XL,” MSPoweruser reports.