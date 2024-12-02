Chase lets customers lock and unlock their credit cards from their phone

According to Business Insider, if a card is misplaced, it can be locked from the Chase Mobile app, and then unlocked if found.

The feature is live in the Chase mobile app initially just for credit cards, but the company says it will also roll out the feature for debit cards later this year.

Earlier in August 2018, JPMorgan Chase announced the expansion of its Sapphire brand to include checking accounts, to attract millennial customers.