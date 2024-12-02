Chase Freedom Flex now available with Walmart and PayPal

According to the press release, Freedom Flex cardholders will benefit from a 5% cash back on rotating categories each quarter. The fourth quarter categories will be Walmart and PayPal. Besides, along with Chase Freedom cardholders, Freedom Flex users can earn 5% cash back on up to USD 1,500 in combined purchases on the following:

PayPal – PayPal is offered at many local merchants and small businesses and when cardholders link their Freedom or Freedom Flex card to their PayPal account they can earn cash back on their purchases this quarter.

Walmart – Whether it’s everyday essentials or holiday shopping, Freedom and Freedom Flex cardholders can earn cash back on their purchases at Walmart this quarter.

Moreover, New Freedom Flex and Unlimited cardholders will receive USD 200 cash back after spending USD 500 on purchases in the first three months, plus 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target and Walmart) for the first year (on up to USD 12,000 spent).

Additionally, Freedom Flex consumers can earn cash back in a variety of key categories, including: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Users will also receive World Elite Mastercard Benefits including cell phone protection and discounts with Lyft, Boxed, Shoprunner, and more, in addition to Priceless Experiences.

Furthermore, Chase Unlimited cardholders can also earn cash back in several new categories including: 5% cash back travel purchased on Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores, and earn 1.5% cash back on every other purchase.

Both cards have no annual fee or minimum to redeem and carry points that don’t expire as long as the account is open.