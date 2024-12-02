Chase expands mobile ATM access across US

Chase customers can now get cash through the mobile wallet on their smartphone at the banks ATMs nationwide; the wallet can also be used for access to ATM vestibules.

Customers will no longer need a physical debit card or an access code for authentication. To access money, they need to tap their smartphone on the ATM. according to Mobile Payments Today.

Cardless ATM access is available to all customers with a Chase debit or Liquid card uploaded to their phones mobile wallet through the Chase Mobile app.