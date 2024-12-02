Chase continues partnerships with DoorDash and Lyft

The Chase Sapphire cards are two of its travel credit card. And though these partner benefits have been part of both cards’ offerings for a while, they were limited time offers with an expiration date. However, with the renewed partnership, cardholders can continue to earn up to 10X points with Lyft and complimentary DoorDash DashPass for a minimum of one year, depending on the card.

For Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders, Chase extended its complimentary DoorDash DashPass membership until 31 December 2024. The subscription usually costs USD 9.99 per month and includes a few perks, such as USD 0 delivery fees, reduced service fees for over USD 12, and other benefits.

Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders will also get the minimum one-year complimentary DashPass subscription, through 31 December 2024. But Chase is adding a new perk for the Reserve, too: USD 5 per month in DoorDash credits. If customers don’t use their credit each month, it will be carried over for two months before expiring, meaning they can accrue up to USD 15 to use at once before the USD 5 credits begin to expire.