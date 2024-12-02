Chase Bank partners ElectraCard for launch of MasterCard student prepaid card

ECS is the technology and processing partner for the program and leverages its PA-DSS certified electraPREPAID platform to provide an enhanced solution. The processing services for this program are hosted from ECS’s PCI-DSS certified data centre.

Chase Bank has partnered with UNISCOO (University Students Community Organization) to offer the MasterCard prepaid card to its members. The UNISCOO card is set to allow users to top up and shop at any MasterCard enabled physical or online merchant. Topping up the card can be done at any Chase Bank Branch as well as through M-Pesa and Airtel Money.

The prepaid card also acts as an ID card for UNISCOO members. In addition to this, the card is set to act as a membership ID for all UNISCOO members and can also be used as an ATM card. With the UNISCOO prepaid MasterCard card students are set to have access to discounts at a number of partner outlets. The card is set to be available for purchase at Chase Bank branches as well as the UNISCOO offices at the University of Nairobi.

