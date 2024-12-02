Chase and IHG Hotels & Resorts roll out new business Mastercard

In tandem with this news, Chase and IHG also activated new benefits across the IHG Rewards Traveler and Premier Consumer Mastercard products. All three cards feature benefits allowing cardmembers to earn points, as well as simplified pathways to IHG Rewards’ new Elite tiers and optimised ways to use points.

The cards feature the ability for Premier and Premier Business cardmembers to add unlimited points to Anniversary Free Night certificates, increasing the flexibility of where the Anniversary Free Night certificates can be used across IHG Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio of 17 brands and 6,000 destinations. These updates to the card portfolio align with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ new vision for the IHG Rewards loyalty programme, beginning with new tiers launching in April 2022.

On the IHG Rewards Traveler Mastercard, benefits include ways to earn points through purchases on the card, a simplified way to reach the next IHG Rewards Elite status level, access to Mastercard Priceless Experiences, offers from brands for services like ride-sharing, food delivery, online shopping, and more.