



Following this announcement, the DashPass membership of Chase Sapphire and other eligible Chase cardmembers was extended through the end of 2027, with the introduction of new recurring grocery and convenience benefits. These will take place on orders from over 150.000 grocery, convenience, and non-restaurant stores as well.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

DashPass represents DoorDash’s membership program which was developed in order to offer exclusive deals, members-only benefits, as well as unlimited USD 0 delivery fees and reduced solution fees on eligible orders from several restaurants, grocery, convenience, and non-restaurant stores.

Details across Chase include Sapphire Reserve, which will provide new and existing cardmembers that have non activated the DashPass benefit with the possibility to enroll and receive a complimentary DashPass benefit through December 31, 2027, or a minimum of 12 months, which is dependent upon the activation date. Cardmembers that have an activated Sapphire Reserve DashPass membership will now receive two promos of up to USD 10 off each calendar month at checkout.

At the same time, Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will continue to receive the existing USD 5 monthly DoorDash in-app credit through January 31, 2025. Beginning February 1, 2025, cardmembers will receive a new monthly benefit for USD 5 off restaurant orders on DoorDash. This benefits will take place for cardmembers of Sapphire Preferred.

Furthermore, clients and users who have activated a Freedom or Slate DashPass membership are set to receive one promo of up to USD 10 off each quarter at checkout on one grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant order on DoorDash. Starting February 1, 2025, new clients will receive six free months of DashPass as well, while cardmembers who have not used the Chase DashPass benefit have until January 31, 2025, to enroll in the current benefit – three months of free membership followed by nine months of discounted DashPass.



