Chase and Amazon augment the Amazon Visa card portfolio

Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardmembers can now earn 5% back and 3% back, respectively, on purchases made through Chase Travel, Chase’s new and enhanced travel booking platform. Both Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardmembers can also now earn 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.









Additionally, cardmembers are able to earn, view, and redeem rewards earned on their card daily, rather than monthly, with the introduction of daily rewards. Prime Visa cardmembers will continue to earn uncapped 5% back on Amazon purchases—on top of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that comes with Prime in one, single membership—while Amazon Visa cardmembers will receive 3% back on Amazon purchases.

Officials from Chase said that the addition of travel-based earn opportunities on the cards and ability to now redeem rewards points earned on purchases as soon as the next day means they’re providing even more value to their cardmembers, faster.





Special offers for newcomers

To celebrate the new benefits, for a limited time, new Prime Visa cardmembers will receive a USD 150 Amazon gift card and can earn 5% back on all purchases, up to USD 2,500, for three months after account opening. New Amazon Visa cardmembers will receive a USD 60 Amazon gift card and can earn 3% back on all purchases, up to USD 1,500, for three months after account opening.

Customers interested in a Prime membership can sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime, and can earn rewards on either the Prime Visa or Amazon Visa during the Prime trial membership period.





Detailing the new features

A full overview of Prime Visa (Formerly the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card) benefits include 5% back on purchases made through Chase Travel, with an eligible Prime membership; 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market, with an eligible Prime membership; 2% back at restaurants and at gas stations; 1% back on all other purchases; no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.

The new added protection benefits and services are:

A full list of the new and;

Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver;

Baggage Delay Insurance;

Lost Luggage Reimbursement;

Roadside Dispatch;

Travel Accident Insurance;

Travel and Emergency Assistance;

Extended Warranty Protection;

Purchase Protection.

Amazon Visa (Formerly the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card) come equipped with 3% back on purchases made through Chase Travel, 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare, 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market, 2% back at restaurants and at gas stations, 1% back on all other purchases, no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees. The same protection benefits as above are applied to this card.