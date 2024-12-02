Chase, Air Canada, Mastercard team up to issue a credit card the US

Via this partnership, Mastercard will become the exclusive payments network for the new offering in the US. The announcement comes one month after Air Canada launched its transformed Aeroplan loyalty programme, which brings value, flexibility, unparalleled access to Air Canada, and flight rewards with over 35 partner airlines.

Chase offers digital innovation, customer service excellence, and a world-class brand, and will help Air Canada to deliver a best-in-class product for US-based Aeroplan members. Mastercard representatives believe that the three companies share the same commitment to putting the cardholder at the centre, while providing meaningful experiences that support everyday spending and passion points.

Aeroplan will also become a transfer partner in Chase’s Ultimate Rewards programme, starting in late 2021. In addition, the new Aeroplan Credit Card from Chase is expected to launch in late 2021.