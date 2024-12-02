Charity trend in Russia is driven by local boost of payment technologies, report shows

As the report underlines, the total amount of online donations significantly increased within a year: for the first six months of 2018, Russians has given to charity 25% more than they did for the same period in 2017.

Yandex.Checkout, one of the most important payment service providers in Russia according to a MARC 2018 report, and thus the processor of the most online charitable payments, has analysed online charity trends and Russians’ giving behavior in 2017-2018.

While the number of contributions grows, the average donation amount has decreased by 10% in 2018, according to the company’s calculations on total sum of online donations all over the country. However, Russians seem to become more active philanthropists in 2018: an average amount of annual donations per individual is 4 in comparison to 3 in 2017.

Meanwhile there is a growth in average checks of charitable payments from residents of the most populated cities in Russia (with more than a million people).