Chargent integrates linked2pay to form payments gateway

Chargent Payment Processing, created by AppFrontier, is a credit card and ACH payment solution for one-time payment transactions or recurring billing. This allows merchants to have a complete view of their customers by keeping non-sensitive payment data where their customer data is already housed, and improves the business process around payments and back-office fulfillment on a single platform, businesswire.com reports.

AvidiaPay is provided by Avidia Bank of Hudson. The bank, an early adopter on the Bank Centric Payments Platform, is a tech-savvy institution and serves as an ODFI for underwriting merchants that utilise this payment processing solution.