Chargent adds USAePay as payment gateway

The integration will allow merchants to have complete control of their payments since it is directly incorporated in Salesforce, where the merchant’s customer data is already stored. USAePay will provide Chargent users with security and fraud prevention under Level 1 PCI Compliance standards.

USAePay is a US-based company that assists merchants with payment processing solutions to fit their needs. USAePay’s payment gateway supports most of the major platforms in the credit card industry.