



Through this move, WooCommerce merchants can automate their chargeback cycle from initial disputes to evidence collection and representment. Additionally, they can integrate their WooCommerce store with Chargeflow’s chargeback platform, which simplifies and optimises their chargeback management. The company leverages three layers of technology to address these challenges, including:

Chargeflow Alerts, which enable merchants to take action and deflect potential chargebacks when a customer starts an initial dispute. The network collaboration is supported by Visa and Mastercard;

Chargeflow Automation, after a chargeback is processed, to utilise generative AI and machine learning to analyse data points and develop customised dispute evidence that substantially scales win rates;

Chargeflow Insights, which offers detailed payment stack analytics to support merchants in making better-informed decisions regarding their chargebacks and fraud rates.

By employing this three-layer approach, Chargeflow seeks to mitigate chargebacks efficiently, in turn allowing merchants to optimise chargeback prevention, scale recovery, and uncover the main causes to minimise future disputes.











As of the announcement, merchants could install the Chargeflow extension from the WooCommerce Marketplace. After the connection is created, Chargeflow’s AI engine begins to analyse and automate the chargeback dispute process, including initial dispute notification, evidence collection, submission, and revenue recovery.





