The infrastructure-agnostic solution aims to allow payment providers, facilitators, ISOs, and fraud prevention platforms to offer integrated, end-to-end chargeback automation, insights, and alerts.











AI-driven embedded chargeback solutions

As chargebacks are reaching a new level of volume and complexity, they are a priority that impacts customer experience, merchant retention, and platform risk. Chargeflow aims to improve chargebacks with its new product by allowing companies to launch a full suite of chargeback automation solutions in weeks.

Platforms will have full branding and technical control to deliver a native chargeback solution that best suits their offering and user workflows, backed by Chargeflow’s AI infrastructure. They can do so through a hosted UI with one-click SSO or a fully embedded, white-labelled API integration.

Instead of merchants being pushed to navigate fragmented systems and tools to manage chargebacks, Chargeflow Connect will offer them integrated chargeback management solutions with end-to-end automation, unlocking new revenue streams while staying on top of chargebacks. This will be done with a simple process, a unified view with AI insights, and intelligent autonomous chargeback handling.

The solution will also enable the entire ecosystem to solve the fast-growing, widespread friendly-fraud problem. Chargeback Connect is compliant with data protection standards, including SOC 2 Type II certification and full GDPR compliance. With security embedded, it offers access controls to real-time monitoring and end-to-end encryption so that platforms can integrate chargeback automation.

Chargeflow is an automated chargeback platform built to combat the fastest-growing digital commerce threats, including friendly fraud. Friendly fraud, also known as chargeback fraud, is when a cardholder identifies a purchase on their transaction statement as fraudulent and disputes it, sparking the chargeback process. In actuality, they or someone else in their household may have made the purchase.