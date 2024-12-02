



The beginner-level course designed by Chargeblast and MRC aims to assist payments, fraud, support, and ecommerce professionals with the tools and knowledge they require to prevent and handle chargebacks more efficiently. The classes come as part of Chargeblast’s commitment to developing partnerships that safeguard merchants from friendly fraud and revenue loss. Additionally, it underlines a scaling effort to merge technology, education, and community to solidify the payments ecosystem.











The Chargeback Essentials course includes:

A classification of chargeback types, process steps, and stakeholders;

Suggestions for decoding and responding to reason codes;

Prevention methods and tools that professionals can apply immediately;

A final assessment with 1.4 CPE credits;

A Certificate of Completion.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Chargeblast mentioned that the course offered in partnership with MRC is the beginning of a broader strategy. The company seeks to continue to expand the ecosystem by teaming up with merchants, processors, and other solutions that share a similar objective.

Since the start of its operations in 2023, Chargeblast has focused on supporting companies in minimising dispute volume, winning more chargebacks, and reasserting control over their revenue protection. The platform aims to replace spreadsheets, dispersed tools, and guesswork by offering a centralised and simplified workflow.





How chargebacks affect merchants in 2025 and beyond

According to Mastercard’s 2025 state of chargebacks report and based on research from Datos Insights, the worldwide chargeback volume is projected to expand by 24% from 2025 to 2028, reaching 324 million transactions annually. Considering this and that the value of chargebacks is on the rise, merchants and issuers are set to face scaled costs, both directly and indirectly. Additionally, the increase in chargeback volume and costs can be based on several factors, including expanding digital transaction volumes and rising fraudulent chargeback volume.

These trends are present globally, with North America currently being at the forefront in total chargeback value. The same sources highlight that chargeback amounts are expected to reach USD 20.47 billion in North America by 2028. On the other hand, Latin America’s volumes are projected to reach USD 8.49 billion, Asia Pacific’s will be around USD 5.89 billion, the Middle East and Africa’s approximately USD 3.59 billion, and Europe will not be far behind, with USD 3.17 billion.