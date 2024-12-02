Chargebee raises USD 14 mln in Series D funding round

The new investment brings the total funds raised to date to USD 38.2 million.

The current round of funding, led by Steadview Capital, along with existing investors, Insight Venture Partners and Accel, will help Chargebee to expand its subscription platform for the growing European SaaS market.

The company plans to deploy this new investment in expanding their product offerings and partnerships to build an end-to-end subscription ecosystem to automate revenue operations.