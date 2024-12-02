Chargebee expands European operations

The company opened its European Headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, enabling support and services across Europe.

New business owners and entrepreneurs can leverage Chargebee’s plug-and-play solution to create new subscription experiences, without writing any line of code. Growing businesses can use Chargebee’s REST API to customise billing workflows. The company integrates with payment gateways including Adyen, Paypal, and Stripe, and business applications such as Quickbooks, Salesforce, and Xero.

The company is backed by Accel Partners, Tiger Global, and Insight Venture Partners, and has closed its USD 18 million Series C financing in 2018 led by Insight Venture Partners. Chargebee customers include ABInBev, Freedom, Freshworks, and Fujitsu, in addition to European customers such as Doodle, GetAccept, Hoxton Mix, and Riddle.