Chargebacks911 to offer chargeback management to BlueSnap customers

With built-in capabilities powered by Chargebacks911, the users of BlueSnap’s payment processing solutions have the ability to access mitigation services as well as chargeback prevention and management tools through BlueSnap’s All-in-One Payment Platform.

This integration between BlueSnap’s online payment solutions and Chargebacks911’s proprietary systems and technology gives customers an all-inclusive payment processing platform combined with dispute services that address every stage of the chargeback cycle.

Users will also be able to reduce the number of incoming chargebacks automatically through Visa’s new feature Visa Merchant Purchase Inquiry (VMPI).

BlueSnap provides an All-in-one Payment Platform designed for B2B and B2C businesses. Their Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. To find out more about their services and offering, please visit our dedicated online payments company database.