Chargebacks911’s artificial intelligence-based multi-language translation capability in its Dispute Resolution Platform helps to solve this problem. Now available through a modular web-service, it not only gives merchants accurate translations from other languages, but it is also fully automated, so it works across dozens of languages seamlessly.

Languages are difficult for AI systems to grasp. Despite this, companies around the world have been working to solve this issue. Similar technology to that which drives software like Google’s LaMDA is used to be able read and interpret chargeback information from multiple languages. This has led to Chargebacks911’s intelligently automating the chargeback dispute process for its customers that use more than one language through the use of its intelligent language translation service.

Company officials stated that even working in a single language, companies require skilled dispute professionals on staff to deal with the flood of both legitimate and illegitimate disputes. Adding the task of having to translate multiple languages into this equation means additional complexities and costs which can be avoided with the right technology.

Effects for merchants with cross-border businesses

First party fraud, also known as ‘friendly fraud’, refers to an illegitimate chargeback filed on a legitimate transaction. Due to the quantity of chargeback data that online merchants receive, and the time it takes for a human operator to investigate each chargeback and determine whether it is legitimate or not, the vast majority of cases expire, inadvertently contributing to this negative trend and its unintended consequences, as per the press release.

This is made more difficult by language barriers because dispute responses must be translated to English for most geographic regions. Online merchants, untethered to physical storefronts, have an opportunity in being able to sell anywhere in the world. Doing so means working across multiple languages.

This already makes translating websites difficult, particularly for companies with a large number of products or those who offer complex financial products, but it also makes chargeback remediation more difficult. If a company needs information to successfully dispute a chargeback claim then having to translate it provides an extra layer of difficulty, slowing down the process even more.