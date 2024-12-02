Chargeback Gurus releases ecommerce fraud prevention guide

An Introductory Guide to E-Commerce Fraud Prevention guide covers five main types of ecommerce fraud—true fraud, friendly fraud, account takeover, refund fraud and card testing—and offers tools and strategies to combat each of them.

According to Suresh Dakshina, President of Chargeback Gurus, merchants today are stuck in a bind where they must make every effort to detect and avoid fraud and chargebacks, while being careful not to overzealously decline legitimate transactions or allow the costs of fraud prevention to harm their profitability.

Finding this delicate balance can be challenging for most businesses, who may feel worried or overwhelmed that prevention can be tedious and expensive, and may lower sales. These are all valid concerns, but according to Dakshina, merchants can now feel empowered to fight back against fraud and chargebacks effectively without having to worry about time, resources or expensive tools.

Chargeback Gurus assists online merchants fight and prevent chargebacks. This reduces lost revenue for retailers and costs for payment processors. The company provides software and services to help online merchants identify the causes of chargebacks, determine which to dispute, reduces losses due to fraud and other chargeback-associated costs, and prevent chargebacks due to specific issues.