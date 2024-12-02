ChargeAfter, Visa pilot instalment payments in the US





The company’s instalment solutions are becoming a key element of Visa’s strategy to help its clients and partners give eligible consumers more flexibility to pay by simply using their existing Visa credit cards at checkout.

In addition, Visa is working at an accelerated speed to kick off pilots in the US and unlock new ways for partners and clients to interact with shoppers by giving consumers more choices of how they pay. As such, TSYS, Global Payments Issuer Solutions business, will be the first issuer technology partner to offer Visa’s new instalment solution at the POS where participating financial institutions can offer instalment plans to their cardholders. Commerce Bank is the first bank in the US to begin the instalments pilot on a limited number of Commerce Bank Visa credit cards, leading up to commercial launch in fall 2020.

