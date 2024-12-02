ChargeAfter teams up with MUFG Innovation to expand POS usage





The collaboration and strategic investment will expedite the commercial distribution of ChargeAfter’s white-labelled POS Financing technology platform to banks, lenders, issuing banks, and acquirers. According to the official press release, it will equip global ecommerce and brick-and-mortar retailers with the tools they need to approve more applications for POS financing from multiple lenders in real time.

The investment and partnership will further promote ChargeAfter’s global growth and presence, while helping the onboarding of new strategic lenders and merchants to the platform.

ChargeAfter provides ecommerce and omni-channel retailers a POS Financing technology platform to offer personalised financing options from multiple lenders in a single application.