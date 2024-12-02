



ChargeAfter is an embedded lending network that provides point-of-sale consumer financing. It features a data-driven matching engine connected to various lenders. The platform allows merchants to quickly implement personalised financing options for their customers, both online and in-store. ChargeAfter is backed by investors such as Visa, Citi Ventures, and Synchrony Financial.

Foundation Finance expands access to home improvement financing, offering loans up to USD 100,000 with terms extending up to 20 years for near-prime customers. This initiative increases approval rates and improves the overall customer experience. A simplified and secure financing process builds customer confidence, which is important in the home improvement sector, where financial decisions are often made at the customer's kitchen table.

Representatives from Foundation Finance announced that their new collaboration will enable customers to access Foundation Finance products whenever needed. This partnership allows contractors to offer a wider range of financing options with less complexity. Both companies aim to increase the accessibility and efficiency of financing for homeowners and contractors alike.

ChargeAfter is excited to welcome Foundation Finance into its network. Foundation Finance provides competitive terms and greater flexibility for contractors to meet their customers' financing needs, ultimately improving approval rates and increasing sales. With ChargeAfter's user-friendly platform, contractors can manage the financing process. Additionally, post-sale features, including advanced analytics, simplify the management of the entire financing journey and support growth in financing.

ChargeAfter other partnerships

In March 2025, ChargeAfter announced its partnership with Authority Brands to increase BuyFin and to provide simplified consumer financing options for homeowners.

ChargeAfter aimed to optimise BuyFin, Authority Brands' customer financing platform, to ensure a secure and efficient experience for clients. This maximised approval rates by integrating tailored financing solutions for its in-home service brands.