ChargeAfter collaborates with Citi Retail Services





As per the information detailed in the press release, by collaborating with ChargeAfter, Citi Retail Services is set to provide participating online merchants with the ability to integrate Citi Pay products, including Citi Pay Credit and Citi Pay Installment Loan, into their point-of-sale experience. With its products, Citi Pay aims to offer customers flexibility in their budgets and control over how they want to finance their purchases.











ChargeAfter – Citi Retail Services collaboration objectives

According to ChargeAfter’s officials, the company intends to provide elements of its Lending Hub to enable and support the Citi Pay suite of digital payment products to meet the evolving demands of merchants. By joining forces with Citi, ChargeAfter underlines the capabilities of its Lending Hub for payment providers. With its technology and convenient go-to-market tools for banks, the company positions itself to support Citi Retail Services in expanding its Citi Pay products and enhancing the customer experience at checkout. Furthermore, representatives from Citi Retail Services underscored that the collaboration with ChargeAfter allows the company to conveniently and efficiently embed Citi Pay products into its merchant partners’ point-of-sale, which supports Citi’s commitment to offering merchants and consumers secure and flexible payment options.





ChargeAfter’s Lending Hub capabilities

As a comprehensive platform, the ChargeAfter Lending Hub equips banks and lending institutions with the tools to efficiently deliver lending services to merchants and shoppers. The platform allows efficient merchant onboarding, simplified integration, and diverse processes, including branded ecommerce extensions, point-of-sale integration, call centre, and QR code loan processes, as well as merchant self-service management tools, BI analytics, and reporting capabilities. By offering ChargeAfter’s Lending Hub for banks, the company aims to connect merchants and lending banks by simplifying the complex process from product development and management to the deployment and distribution of lending solutions.



Moreover, the Lending Hub provides complete lending program management, which integrates merchant oversight, chargeback management, mitigation measures, and reporting suites for bank partners. With its platform, ChargeAfter aims to enable banks to offer a wide range of financial products, including short- and long-term instalments, revolving credit with instalments, Buy Now, Pay Later solutions, private label credit cards, personal loans, and project loans, among others. The company intends to allow banks to deploy and manage diverse lending assets while maintaining their focus on their core business activities.