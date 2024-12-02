ChannelAdvisor integrates with Shopee

Shopee provides easy, secure, and engaging experiences for millions of customers daily and enables businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence. The company aims to help more people access and benefit from quality digital services, driving digitalisation and financial inclusion.





What does it do?

By integrating ChannelAdvisor with Shopee, the first will allow its customers to reach new consumers by expanding their multinational commerce strategies and reach new markets across the Asia Pacific region, while leveraging the benefits of a centralised platform. The company’s solution will provide brands and retailers various abilities, including to transform product data to meet the unique requirements of each channel, consolidate orders in a unified way, and optimise and manage product content from a centralised location.

In addition, the integration will boost reach without overselling by synchronising inventory quantity across various channels, as well as identify additional growth opportunities through high-quality reporting and dashboard analytics.





About the companies

ChannelAdvisor is a multichannel commerce platform that aims to connect and optimise the global commerce. Throughout its more than 20 years of activity, the company has helped brands and retailers from across the globe to improve and enhance their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting consumers with merchants, and optimising operations for peak performances.

ChannelAdvisor counts for thousands of customers who rely on the fintech to securely power their ecommerce operations on the biggest channels around the world, including eBay, Amazon, Google, and Facebook.

At the same time, Shopee is a fast-growing shopping platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, the platform employs over 20,000 people and offers a seamless shopping experience to millions of users worldwide. It offers a wide array of products from thousands of merchants and reputed brand, including kids essentials, fashion, and electronics.