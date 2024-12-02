ChannelAdvisor, Alibaba to open new cross-border trade route

This new addition will enable retailers and manufacturers to extend their businesses across borders. There are two methods to join the Tmall.com platform: companies with China in-country business operations can apply to Tmall.com and companies with overseas business licenses are eligible to join via Tmall Global.

Foreign businesses can use the Tmall Global solution to sell directly to Chinese consumers via Tmall.com, which reports to account for 50% of China’s business-to-consumer market. According to data from Forrester Research, the Chinese e-commerce market could be as large as USD 672 billion by 2018, growing at 18% per year.

Tmall Global is part of Tmall.com, a business-to-consumer marketplaces in China and part of the Alibaba Group, a global e-commerce company.

ChannelAdvisor is a provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions that enables retailers and manufacturers to integrate their merchandise sales across online channels including Amazon, Google, eBay, Facebook and more.

In February 2014, Alibaba has teamed up with Octopus, a subsidiary of Hong Kong contactless smart card payment service used for public transport and retail payment, to expand its e-payment business in Hong Kong.

