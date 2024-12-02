ChannelAdvisor adds new ecommerce features via 2014 Spring Release

ChannelAdvisor’s 2014 Spring Release features include Smarter Digital Marketing, which reduces online disparate management advertising programs by bringing paid search, Google Product Listing Ads (PLAs), comparison shopping, display, social and more under one umbrella. The Smarter Repricing feature includes predictive capabilities that give retailers a preview into how certain repricing rules compare to other retailers’ prices before setting a strategy. Smarter Fulfilment gives retailers the ability to fulfil orders. Smarter Marketplaces helps retailers sell more on marketplaces while maintaining optimal seller status ratings with overselling protection, improved categorisation and product matching technology, while Smarter Webstores integrates with Bigcommerce and Shopify to synchronise inventory data between a retailer’s webstore and listings on Amazon, eBay and other marketplaces.

The ChannelAdvisor platform offers retailers and manufacturers cloud-based solutions to automate and manage the online selling process across multiple channels, including third-party marketplaces and digital marketing channels such as paid search and comparison shopping engines.

By means of a single inventory feed, ChannelAdvisor customers can manage their overall online selling process, from listing to order management, from one platform. By eliminating the tedious tasks of optimising online listings and analysing performance, ChannelAdvisor enables sellers to increase sales and successfully scale ecommerce businesses.

