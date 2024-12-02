Channel partner loyalty, key to success for B2B software brands, study

The research study, which evaluated reseller channel partner loyalty and its impact on the success of business-to-business software companies was titled, “Nurture Channel Partner Loyalty to Succeed in the Digital Age”.

Forrester Consulting conducted a quantitative survey of 200 software reseller channel partners in the US, UK, Germany and France, who are responsible for maintaining vendor relationships at their companies.

Findings from the study include:

Disconnected operating systems and lack of brand control threaten end customer experiences.

Vendor-built technology systems and sales tools do not deliver the right end user experience or allow software brands to control the experience or access data.

Companies can reduce costs and increase revenue by evolving manual processes into automated, integrated self-service toolsets.

Brands can increase sales and strengthen channel partner loyalty by using commerce-enabled solutions.

Digital disruption and empowered business buyers are challenging traditional software selling models. Brands selling software to businesses are expected to deliver the right experiences to both their channel partners and end consumers. A modern technology ecosystem with connected operating systems, unified reporting and control over a multi-channel brand experience is essential, according to survey findings, for the success of digital businesses.