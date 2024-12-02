Changyou selects Fortumo for billing in Mobogenie app store

Following the partnership, developers publishing apps on Mobogenie can use Fortumo’s Android 1-click payment SDK to generate revenue from users in 83 countries across the world.

Changyou’s Mobogenie app store has around 400 million users outside of China with 80 million active daily users. More than 1.8 billion apps are downloaded from the store each month. In addition to the Android app store, Mobogenie also develops a PC version of its app store which allows users to transfer files, backup data, communicate via SMS and manage apps on the user’s phone.

Fortumo’s in-app purchasing SDK for Android can be used by developers for billing on Mobogenie as well as dozens of other Android app stores: including device manufacturer (NOOK, ZTE, Oppo, Gionee), mobile operator (Telenor, Turkcell, Kyivstar) and third-party app stores (Samsung Apps, Amazon, SlideME etc). For developers using Unity 3D, Corona, Marmalade and OpenIAB, Fortumo has created custom versions of the SDK.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is currently available to 2.2 billion users of 48 different mobile operators in 13 countries in Asia (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam). Globally, Fortumo covers approximately 300 mobile operators in 83 countries, connecting 4.6 billion end-users to its carrier billing solution.

In recent news, Fortumo has launched subscription payments using carrier billing for Windows Phone and Windows 8.