ChangeTip brings Bitcoin micropayments to YouTube, Google+ and Tumblr

The platform already supports Bitcoin micropayments on social media websites, including Twitter, Reddit and StockTwits. ChangeTip lets users gift friends and content providers with small amounts of Bitcoin as a more tangible alternative to the usual ‘like’ or ‘+1’.

The initiative is meant to enable the use of micro-tips for all types of content distributed online. The service can be used for gifting, sending tips or even fundraising via social media. Content monetisation for blogs and other media is also an option. In order to send a tip, users must connect one or more of their social media accounts to ChangeTip, then top up their wallet balance using the QR code provided. Once their account is set up, users can send a Bitcoin tip by including ‘@changetip’ and the relevant amount in a comment on their Google+, YouTube or Tumblr post.

While the service is currently free, ChangeTip says that starting with 15 September 2014, there will be a 1% fee to withdraw Bitcoin from wallets.

